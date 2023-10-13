Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / News & features / Automotive / Speed limits of 80 km/h will soon apply on Swiss motorways

Speed limits of 80 km/h will soon apply on Swiss motorways

By Leave a Comment

During peak times when there is a lot of traffic the maximum speed on Swiss motorways will soon be reduced to 80km/h on some stretches so that trucks and cars travel at the same speed. The lower speed limit aims to reduce traffic jams and improve flow, reported SRF.

Motorway Switzerland © Erix2005 | Dreamstime.com

On Swiss motorways speeds of 80 km/h could be introduced across the board during rush hour traffic within the next two years, wrote the newspaper Tages-Anzeiger.

Thomas Rohrbach, a spokesperson for the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) said that the new 80 km/h limit would be used flexibly. If traffic begins to flow again the limit can be removed. The new motorway limit is aimed at allowing greater flexibility rather than a new lower standard speed limit. In addition, the new limit only affect very specific highway sections at specific times, said Rohrbach.

Analyses have shown that traffic flows more smoothly when vehicles travel at the same speed. There are fewer overtaking manoeuvres and less braking. Cutting speeds from 120 km/h to 80 km/h reduces speed differences, particularly between cars and trucks. At the same time there are limits. There are no flow benefits to be gained by cutting speeds from 80 km/h to 60 km/h, said Thomas Rohrbach.

However, the new motorway limit is no substitute for expanded road capacity. There needs to be a targeted adaptation of the road infrastructure as recently decided by the Federal Council and Parliament, said Jonas Montani from the Touring Club TCS. An 80 km/h speed limit alone doesn’t solve the problem.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp