Poll shows a majority favours Swiss motorway extension

On 24 November 2024, Swiss voters will decide on four proposals. One is whether to endorse a government plan to expand Switzerland’s motorway infrastructure in six places. A recent poll suggests a majority are in favour of the government’s plan, reported 20 Minutes.

The poll was run last week by Tamedia and the results were published on 9 October 2024. According to the figures, 56% support the government’s road expansion plans, while 42% are against it, with 2% undecided.

There are few discernible patterns among those polled. The rösti graben, a difference between the French- and German-speaking regions is absent. Age does not seem to matter either.

The only differences are between men (63% in favour) and women (49% in favour) and along party lines. Only 11% of Green Party members are in favour, 41% of Liberal Greens and 30% of Socialists. By contrast members of the other parties are largely in favour, with 68% support from Centre Party members, 74% from the Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) and 81% from the PLR/FDP.

The six proposed highway expansion locations include:

The A1 between Le Vengeron and Nyon

The A1 between Berne-Wankdorf and Schönbühl

The A1 between Schönbühl and Kirchberg

The A2 to Basel (new Rhine tunnel)

The A4 to Schaffhausen (2nd tunnel from Fäsenstaub)

The A1 to St-Gallen (3rd tunnel from Rosenberg)

The poll was run online from 2 to 3 October 2024 and received 11,170 responses from across Switzerland.

