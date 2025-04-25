Rockfall risk keeps the Grand-Saint-Bernard route closed

The Grand-Saint-Bernard route (A21) will remain closed until further notice, Swiss authorities have confirmed, citing an elevated risk of rockfall following an avalanche on 17 April 2025.

The avalanche damaged the Toules gallery, a key protective structure on the A21. Although repairs to the gallery are due to be completed today, the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) has begun clearing unstable rock faces above the avalanche zone—a process expected to take several days. As a result, the road remains closed to through traffic on safety grounds.

The forest and existing rockfall defences were severely affected by the avalanche, heightening the risk of falling debris. FEDRO has launched operations to secure the mountainside, which will continue over the weekend.

While this work is under way, the Toules gallery cannot safely allow traffic to pass. No reopening date has been announced. The A21 remains accessible to local traffic between Martigny and Bourg-St-Pierre.

Authorities expect to reassess the situation early next week, in consultation with external geotechnical experts, and will issue a further update on the road’s status at that time.

