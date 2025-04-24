Le News

Reader discount on tickets to the AZNAVOUR CELEBRATION

The organiser of ‘Aznavour Celebration‘ honouring the 100th anniversary of Charles Aznavour, at the BFM, on May 4th at 6:30 PM, has kindly offered Le News readers a 25% discount on tickets.

To receive the discount please go to Ticketcorner, chose “promotion Entreprises” and copy and paste the code: PROMOAZ2024.

            And beyond cinema:     AZNAVOUR CELEBRATION!

Here is an exceptional homage to the late, great French/Armenian singer, songwriter, actor Charles AZNAVOUR at the BFM (place des Volontaires 2) in a multi-media ciné-concert on Sunday, May 4th at 18:30.

You may have seen the superb biopic “Monsieur Aznavour” this past year, but this immersive experience will bring out even more immediate aspects of his international performances and his films, all surrounded by a live orchestra.

It is like having AZNAVOUR back for one more time – absolutely thrilling and unique to one evening only.

This is a chance not to miss, whether a fan or only curious about one of the greatest showmen, ever. MAY 4th at 18.30 at the Batiment des Forces Motrices.

More info at: Seven Art.

