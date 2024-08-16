Group against Swiss motorway enlargement launches its campaign

This week, a group in the Lake Geneva region against the federal government’s plan to expand key stretches of the A1 motorway in Switzerland, launched its campaign against the idea ahead of a vote on 24 November, reported RTS.

The federal government recently announced a plan to add lanes to six stretches of Switzerland’s A1 motorway. Whenever the government accepts a plan a vote can be called if 50,000 signatures are collected. This happened in response to a federal government plan to expand sections of the nation’s main trunk route. The resulting referendum will be held on 24 November 2024.

In June 2024, an employers’ association launched its campaign in support of the government, arguing that not expanding the motorway would continue to inflict an economic cost on society and force traffic on to alternative routes, degrading the quality of life in these residential areas. It also claims that population growth requires an expanded transport infrastructure.

This week, a group of organisations, which include the Association of transport and the environment (ATE), actif-trafiC, Pro Vélo, the WWF, Uniterre, Ag!ssons, Grand parents for the climate, Pro Natura, Birdlife and the Geneva climate association started their campaign against the government’s plan to widen the motorway between Geneva and Lausanne. The group, which described the plan as toxic, said that the expansion will lead to more traffic. The group estimates the daily number of vehicles on the motorway will grow from 90,000 to 130,000 if the project is implemented. In addition, it argues that the CHF 5 billion budget would be better spent expanding other forms of transport infrastructure.

