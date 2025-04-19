Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / A majority of Swiss favour of a single health insurer, according to poll

A majority of Swiss favour of a single health insurer, according to poll

By Leave a Comment

With health insurance premiums rising for the third consecutive year, Swiss voters are showing renewed interest in an old idea: replacing the country’s many competing health insurers with a single public insurer. According to a recent survey by GFS Bern, 53% of respondents support such a plan.

Swiss Healthcare © Maticsandra | Dreamstime.com

Right now, any idea that promises to cut health insurance premiums resonates with the public, said Tobias Keller of GFS Bern in an interview with SRF. The poll was commissioned by Merck Sharp & Dohme, a pharmaceutical company, but it aligns with other recent findings that suggest growing public frustration with the current system.

Switzerland’s partially privatised health insurance model has long been criticised for creating the illusion of competition while contributing to administrative inefficiencies and spiralling costs. The Socialist Party is seeking partners to launch a new initiative to change the current model.

Swiss insurers disagree. The industry group prio.swiss insists that a single-payer model would have no cost-reducing effect and would be less efficient due to the lack of competition. It blames rising premiums on higher spending, not structural flaws.

Swiss voters have already rejected a single-insurer system three times at the ballot box, but public sentiment may be shifting. Years of rising premiums have placed a growing financial burden on households, making once-dismissed reforms politically palatable again.

More on this:
GFS Bern poll (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp