Higher Swiss pensions – voter support narrows

Support for the popular initiative to boost state pensions by 1/13 narrowed from 61% to 53% between 14 January and 10 February, according to a poll published by RTS.

© Bigpressphoto-Dreamstime.com

Voting intentions vary significantly by age. In the latest poll, people under 40 were most against it (55%), possibly because they know they will probably need to finance most of it. While only 34% of those 65 and over were against it. Those in the middle are the middle, with only 42% opposed to more money for pensioners.

Voting intentions correlate closely with income level. Those on higher incomes are more likely to be against it than those on lower incomes. 70% of those earning CHF 3000 – 4000 a month were in favour of higher pensions while only 44% of those earning over CHF 11,000 were. This makes sense given those on lower incomes would be likely to gain more than they lose while those on higher incomes risk paying more than they get back.

This vote also shows Switzerland’s linguistic divide. Only 48% of German-speakers support the idea compared to 69% of French-speakers and 79% of Italian-speakers.

The vote, which takes place on 3 March 2024, will be exciting until the end, said Lukas Golder, who works for GFS Bern, the polling company behind the results.

More on this:

RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

