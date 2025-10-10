Switzerland’s most dangerous jobs

Ensuring workplace safety is a legal obligation in Switzerland, yet accidents remain frequent and costly. A recent report by Suva highlights the country’s most hazardous professions — with forestry topping the list.

Loggers face the highest risk of injury. Chainsaws, falling branches, steep terrain and heavy machinery make their work perilous: in 2023, more than one in five suffered a workplace accident, according to insurer Suva. At one Swiss forestry operation, a team leader told RTS that no forester goes ten years without an accident.

Costly consequences

Across Switzerland, Suva recorded 286,000 occupational accidents in 2023, along with 607,000 non-work-related incidents among employees. Together they cost CHF 6.9 billion. Inspections and prevention campaigns by Suva, cantons and specialist agencies aim to reduce both injuries and expenses.

The ten most dangerous sectors (2014–2023)

1. Forestry and logging

2. Sports, recreation and leisure activities

3. Specialised construction trades

4. Building construction

5. Woodworking and wood-product manufacturing (excluding furniture)

6. Employment services

7. Civil engineering

8. Agriculture, animal production and hunting

9. Waste collection and treatment, recycling

10. Building services and landscaping



