Record number of recreation-related accidents in Switzerland in 2022

Accident insurer Suva recorded a record number of recreation-related accidents in 2022, reported RTS.

Suva, a not-for-profit insurance company in Switzerland, insures around 2 million individuals in Switzerland every year. In 2022, it recorded around 290,000 non-work related accidents, a record figure, 14% higher than in 2021 and 4% higher than before the pandemic in 2019.

A large number of accidents occurred outside, suggesting that the good weather over spring and summer was behind the rise in accidents. The weather in March 2022 was exceptionally good, with little rain and plenty of sunshine, said Suva.

Last year offered ideal conditions for skiing, biking and hiking, and related accidents.

