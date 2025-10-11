Hiking accidents double in Switzerland over 15 years

The number of mountain-hiking accidents in Switzerland has doubled in the past 15 years, according to new data from Suva, the national accident insurer. Between 2009 and 2013, just over 4,000 incidents were recorded annually. From 2019 to 2023, that figure rose to around 9,000 a year.

© Martinmark | Dreamstime.com

More than eight in ten accidents involved hikers tripping, slipping, or falling. Suva attributes the rise partly to unsuitable equipment, inattention and overestimation of one’s physical condition. It advises hikers to plan their routes carefully, check the weather and choose trails appropriate to their fitness levels.

Between June and September this year, around 15 people died while hiking in Switzerland, mostly in the cantons of Bern, Valais and Ticino. Rescuers refrain from judgment, but their observations are instructive. Preparation is prevention, say experts. Planning, the right equipment and honest self-assessment are essential before setting out.

Hiking may appear simple and accessible but can be deceptively risky. Checking forecasts, assessing conditions and planning ahead are essential steps. Be careful!

More on this:

Suva report (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.