Swiss ski accidents rise significantly among those over 40

Data published this week by the Swiss insurance company Suva, show a rise in the number of people over 40 involved in ski accidents.

Ski Accident © Pytyczech | Dreamstime.com

Every year, around 35,000 people are injured while skiing in Switzerland. Accidents are often due to poor physical condition, fatigue or over confidence.

These injuries are costly. Suva estimates that around 800,000 days of work are lost as a result of mountain mishaps. Around 470,000 of these days were missed by those over 40. A typical ski accident leads to 22 days off work.

In 2022, those over 40 made up more than half (56%) of those injured while skiing – 2022 is the latest year for which Suva has data. This figure has risen substantially since 2003 (39%). In addition, Suva said those injured in the age group between 40 and 64 had a higher risk of serious injury and long lasting injury related issues.

The trend towards more middle aged ski accidents reflects demographic shift – the percentage of the population over 40 has increased.

The insurance company recommends warming up, taking regular breaks and being aware of the conditions when venturing out on the snow.

More on this:

Suva article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

