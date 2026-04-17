Tick bites on the rise in Switzerland

Tick bites are on the rise in Switzerland. Suva, the national accident insurance provider, estimates that nearly 18,000 cases were recorded in 2025, close to the peak seen in 2020 and well above the 9,000 reported annually in the mid-2000s. Between 2020 and 2024 the figure had already climbed to more than 14,000 a year. Under Swiss law, tick bites are classified as accidents, meaning treatment costs are covered by accident insurance.

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Though often harmless, ticks can transmit diseases such as Lyme disease and tick-borne encephalitis (TBE). On average, around eight people a year receive disability pensions as a result of complications, and roughly one death occurs every five years. More than 90% of bites happen during leisure activities, particularly between May and July.

Early data suggest the trend is continuing. According to the Federal Office of Public Health, over 200 cases of Lyme disease and six of TBE were reported in January and February alone. Suva attributes the increase largely to climate change: milder temperatures are extending the ticks’ active season and aiding their spread, potentially making them a year-round hazard.

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Suva press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

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