Reports of racist incidents up nearly 40% in Switzerland

Switzerland recorded 1,211 cases of racial discrimination in 2024, an increase of 335 compared with the previous year, according to a report published by the country’s network of anti-racism centres. The 40% annual rise is the steepest in recent years. Most incidents occurred in schools and the number of reported cases has been climbing steadily for several years.

In a joint statement, the Federal Commission against Racism (CFR) and the NGO humanrights.ch described the increase as particularly significant.

Several factors are thought to be driving the trend: geopolitical tensions and increasingly polarised public discourse have likely fuelled hostility, said the report. In addition, greater awareness of support services has encouraged more victims to come forward.

As in 2023, the education sector accounted for the largest share of incidents (19%), especially at school. That children and teenagers are frequently targeted has prompted renewed calls for stronger prevention efforts. CFR and humanrights.ch are urging more training for teachers and greater investment in intervention.

Xenophobia and anti-Black racism remain the two most common forms of discrimination, accounting for 35% (426 cases) and 30% (368 cases) of reports respectively. Xenophobia was most frequently reported in the workplace, while anti-Black racism occurred primarily in schools.

The sharpest increase, however, was anti-Muslim racism, which made up 17% of cases (209 incidents). Although smaller in number, its rise was marked. Anti-Semitism persisted as well, with 66 recorded incidents.

