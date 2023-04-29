Reports of racial discrimination rise again in Switzerland

In 2022, 708 cases of racial discrimination were reported in Switzerland, 78 more than the year before and more than double the number in 2019, according to an annual report from humanrights.ch

The rapid rise in the number reported events partly reflects a rising tendency among the population to respond to racism, says the report.

Out of a total of 888 reported incidents, 79 were uninvestigated reports, 101 cases did not clearly demonstrate racial discrimination and 708 were considered to be racial discrimination.

Most incidents (462) were reported by victims and most victims were men. The remainder were reported by those close to the victim (99), witnesses (68), professionals (52) and various others (27).

133 incidents occurred at work, 116 happened in an educational context, 96 in an administrative setting, 82 among neighbours, 67 in the private service sector and 58 in a public space.

The jump in reports in the education sector was due to increased awareness of the problem among students and their families along with greater awareness in the institutions themselves, said Gina Vega from humanrights.ch.

The most common forms of discrimination were unequal treatment (324) and race-based insults (202). 56 involved violence and 15 property damage.

Anti-black (276), xenophobia (275), anti-arabe (47) and anti-muslim (44) were the most common forms of racism.

According to the report’s authors the incidents reported are only the tip of the iceberg as a lot of racial discrimination remains unreported.

