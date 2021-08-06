Le News

Preacher accused of racial discrimination by Swiss prosecutor

In a long running case dating back to 2017, a Swiss prosecutor has accused a Libyan preacher of racial discrimination and started legal proceedings against the man, reported SRF.

The town of Biel © Woj231 | Dreamstime.com

It is alleged that the 68 year old Libyan gave a hate speech targeting Jews, Christians, Hindus, Russians and Shiites in a mosque in the town of Biel in 2017 where he lived as a refugee.

The prosecutor had the speech translated from Arabic into German and analysed by experts and has concluded the speech was racist.

In addition, the man has been accused of welfare fraud for failing to declare income. The public prosecutor spent time investigating the suspected benefit fraud and decided there was sufficient evidence to present a case.

The man continues to live in the town of Biel in Switzerland on a C-permit after losing his status as a refugee. If sentenced by the court at the end of the legal process he could face expulsion from Switzerland.

