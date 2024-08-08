A look back at Swiss resistance to seat belt laws

Thirty years ago, Switzerland introduced rules making it compulsory to wear seatbelts in any seat where seatbelts are fitted. This made wearing seatbelts in rear seats compulsory for the first time, reported RTS.

Adding a requirement to wear rear seatbelts was met with little resistance. However, in 1980 when a referendum was run on whether to make wearing seat belts compulsory in Switzerland, 48.4% of voters were against the idea. And in July 1981, when the rules were introduced, compliance with the new law was comparatively low when compared to today.

On 30 November 1980, 51.6% of the nation voted to make wearing seat belts in cars and wearing helmets on motorcycles compulsory. With a few exceptions, voters in German-speaking cantons were highly supportive, while those in Italian- and French-speaking cantons were firmly against compulsory seatbelt wearing. Vote results in the cantons of Zurich (71% in favour), Basel-City (75%), Schaffhausen (64%) Basel-Landeschaft (64%) and Saint-Gall (63%) were the most favourable. At the other end were Valais (86% against), Jura (85%), Ticino (82%), Geneva (82%), Neuchâtel (77%), Vaud (73%) and Fribourg (70%) with large majorities against the idea.

The main arguments against forcing people to wear seatbelts were centred on ensuring personal freedom regardless of the collective cost of dealing with accidents. In addition, the effectiveness of seatbelts was questioned by those against them. The federal government explanation and information on the vote can be viewed here.

Today, failure to wear a seatbelt can result in a fine of CHF 60 and more than 90% of people buckle up while on the road.

Between 2000 and 2023, rates of seatbelt wearing rose significantly. In 2000, only 77% of of drivers and 32% of rear seat passengers wore seatbelts. By 2023, these rates had risen to 96% and 92%.

Over the last 10 years, BPA, Switzerland’s accident protection agency, calculated that seatbelts have prevented more than 5,700 serious injuries and 650 deaths.

Data from Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office (FSO) also support the efficacy of seatbelts. In 2023, 6.6% of those in accidents who were not wearing a seatbelt died, compared to 0.5% of those wearing a seatbelt. Injury figures showed the same pattern. 20.3% of those without seatbelts in accidents were seriously injured compared to 8% of those wearing seatbelts.

