Coronavirus: Switzerland makes masks compulsory on flights

Today, Switzerland’s Federal Council announced that wearing masks during flights in and out of Switzerland would become compulsory from 15 August 2020.

Since 6 July 2020, masks have been compulsory on public transport across Switzerland, including trains, buses and resort lift systems.

The latest mask rule for flights covers all scheduled and charter flights taking off or landing in Switzerland.

Not all airlines flying in and out of Switzerland have made mask wearing on flights a requirement so the new rule will require policy changes. Currently, Swiss provides masks to passengers but does not require them to be worn. Other airlines, such as Easyjet have already made wearing masks compulsory.

From 15 August 2020, all airlines operating in Switzerland will need to fall into line with Swiss government rules requiring masks to be worn.

Mask wearing does more to reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 from an infected person than it does to protect uninfected people from infection. This is because masks are good at reducing the distance droplets and aerosols from coughing, sneezing and talking can travel. On the other hand, if the mask is not a high performance medical mask or poorly worn, the virus can sneak in around the edges of the mask offering little protection to the wearer. Wearing a mask is essentially about not putting others at risk should you be infected.

Government press release (in French)

