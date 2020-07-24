Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Masks soon compulsory in shops in Geneva

Masks soon compulsory in shops in Geneva

By Leave a Comment

After 46 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Geneva on Thursday, State Councillor Mauro Poggia announced masks would be compulsory in retailers in the canton from 28 July 2020, according to RTS.

Masks soon compulsory in shops in Geneva
© Lookproduction | Dreamstime.com

The canton of Geneva follows Vaud and Jura, two cantons that introduced a similar requirement from 6 July 2020.

Washing hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser will also be required before entering shops in Geneva.

In addition, hairdressers and staff working in beauty salons will need to wear masks from next Tuesday.

From 8pm on Friday all bars and nightclubs in the canton must ensure they have a reliable process for identifying and recording the contact details of patrons. All staff in bars, clubs and restaurants must also wear masks.

The measures will remain in place until 1 October 2020, with a possibility of extension. Businesses failing to comply with the new rules could be fined as much as CHF 10,000.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

[footer_backtotop]

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.