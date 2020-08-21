Coronavirus: Neuchâtel makes masks compulsory in shops from Friday

From Friday, Neuchâtel will become the fourth Swiss canton after Vaud, Geneva and Jura to make masks compulsory in shops, according to 24 Heures.

The measure, which comes into force on Friday 21 August 2020, is set to last until 30 September 2020.

People entering shops large enough for 10 people, including staff, will be required to wear a mask. Children aged under 12 are exempted.

The authorities decided to introduce the measure saying that viral spread in the canton was no longer sporadic. By 18 August 2020, there had been 103 new recorded cases the canton of Neuchâtel since the beginning of June 2020.

Many of the recent cases have been linked to people arriving from abroad. The authorities are hoping masks in shops will reduce the chance of those returning from holiday with the virus spreading it to others over the next few weeks.

