Masks now compulsory at Geneva Airport

This week, Geneva Airport made it compulsory for anyone entering its buildings to wear a face mask.

The new rule applies to everyone entering the building, not only staff and passengers. In addition, hands must be disinfected upon entry.

Those arriving without a mask can buy one from mask distributors at the airport.

The new rule brings the airport into line with the rules in Geneva, where the government mandated mask wearing in shops from Tuesday.

The EuroAirport of Basel-Muhlouse-Freiburg, located in France but operated as though part of it is in Switzerland, also requires mask wearing.

Zurich Airport is yet to introduce compulsory mask wearing. Masks are only required for employees, where social distancing cannot be maintained

