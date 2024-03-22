Swiss assisted suicide in UK news after woman takes her own life

This week a high profile case of assisted suicide in Switzerland made the news in the UK. Paola Marra, a UK woman with terminal cancer, who felt she had no choice but to end her life at Dignitas in Switzerland left behind a video message calling on people to help change the law on assisted dying, reported the BBC.

Source: Facebook

Unable to end her own life in the UK, Marra travelled to Switzerland to end her life with the assistance of the organisation Dignitas. UK law does not allow assisted dying. Marra said: “I resent that I don’t have a choice. I think it’s unfair and cruel.”

The 53-year-old from London spoke out in a video published after her death – the video can be viewed here on Youtube or Facebook.

Marra says in the video: “When you watch this, I will be dead. I’m choosing to seek assisted dying because I refuse to let a terminal illness dictate the terms of my existence.” “Assisted dying is not about giving up. In fact it’s about reclaiming control. It’s not about death. It’s about dignity.”

In an interview with SRF, a regional manager working for Exit, another Swiss assisted dying service talks about the process and what she observes. Alois Carnier has been working at Exit for three years. She describes the process as awe-inspiring and said she admires the courage of these people who act without hesitation.

Carnier also describes the process. Right up until the end the person wanting to die is asked if they are sure. The person who seeking to die sets the pace, said Carnier.

During the process, the mood in the room can be very quiet but also animated. Because relatives are usually involved in the process they can do some of their grieving beforehand. Nevertheless, tears will be shed.

After death the police must be called. Assisted suicide is considered an unnatural death so we must call the police emergency number, she said. But this is explained in advance so there is no surprise. The police are very considerate. Relatives are asked outside the room if they saw their relative drink the euthanasia medication unassisted.

Asked whether she has not been prepared to assist someone dying Carnier said she rejects more applications than she accepts. Those seeking the services of Exit must go through a detailed application process involving a number of interviews and independent expert assessments.

Dignity in Dying, an organisation in the UK campaigning for changes in UK law to allow assisted dying calls on the nation to sign their petition, stating that Paola had to spend GBP 15,000 to die alone in Switzerland, something others in the UK should not have to go through.

More on this:

BBC article (in English)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

