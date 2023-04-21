Swiss Covid deaths in 2021 higher than initially calculated

Data published on 17 April 2023 by the Federal Statistical Office reports there were 5,957 deaths where Covid-19 was the principle cause in 2021. Data at the time estimated there were around 4,500 Covid-19 deaths.

Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels.com

The vast majority of Covid-19 deaths in 2021 were among those aged over 64 (92%). The average age of those dying from the virus in 2021 was 80 for men and 84.7 for women.

During 2021, Covid-19 was the third biggest cause of death – 8.4% of total deaths, behind cardiovascular disease (27.6%) and cancer (23.7%).

According to FSO, total Covid-19 deaths in 2020 and 2021 together were 15,251.

Covid-19 vaccination was listed as the principle cause of death in 19 cases. In all of these cases the patients had significant health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, dementia and respiratory illness, said the report. 6.1 million people in Switzerland have had one or more doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Deaths from cardiovascular disease and cancer continue to fall, said the FSO. The number of suicides also shows a slight downward trend. In 2021, there were 1,005 suicides (excl. assisted suicide), compared to 1,034 in 2011. Suicide continues to affect men at 2.5 times the rate of women. There was no increase in suicides during the Covid-19 pandemic. Both 2020 (972) and 2021 (1,005) saw lower numbers of suicide than 2019 (1,018) before the virus swept through Europe.

More on this:

FSO press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email





