First winter snow forecast across much of Switzerland this weekend

Snow is forecast to fall on much of Switzerland this weekend, according to various forecast services.

© Astra490 | Dreamstime.com

According Swiss Meteo, snow is currently predicted to fall in Zurich, Bern and Lausanne on Friday and Saturday and in Geneva on Saturday and Sunday. While Basel is expected to get a bit on Saturday.

Meteo Blue, another forecaster, is forecasting heavier snow in all these cities. It also expects snow to extend into Sunday in Zurich, Basel and Lausanne.

An area of low pressure centred on the Mediterranean is moving north from Italy and is expected to mix with cold air descending from Germany and France. Snow is expected to settle above 500 metres across much of Switzerland, with wet flakes falling below that level.

However, snow is difficult to forecast so be ready for joy and disappointment.

