Snow expected in Switzerland on Saturday

Hot on the tail of one of the hottest summer ever recorded in Switzerland comes snow. SRF weather forecasts the first snow of the winter season on Saturday 17 September 2022 at altitudes as low as 1,200m.

On Saturday, the towns of Arosa and Davos should be white, said the weather forecaster.

On Friday evening the snow line is forecast to be around 2,000m. On Saturday, snow is forecast as low as 1,200 to 1,600m in some Alpine regions. From Friday to Sunday, there could be 20 to 50 cm of fresh snow in the Alps above 2,000m, said SRF weather.

Snow in the Alps in September is not uncommon. Based on statistics from 1931 to 2020, Arosa would expect its first snow on average on 16 September, according to Meteo Swiss. First snow in Switzerland’s main cities comes much later. Zurich (28.11) has the earliest average first snow date, followed by Bern (02.12), Basel (02.12) and Geneva (17.12). However, these dates are averages. Zurich and Bern have had to wait as long as February for their first snow and Basel and Geneva until March. Due to climatic warming the first snow date is likely to be later and later, wrote Meteo Swiss.

