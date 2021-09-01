CONCERTS AND MORE…!

By Neptune

Who says Geneva and its environs are boring? We have a vast variety of festivals, including film, theatre and musical events galore. I last wrote about the intimate but international Tannay music festival which is still going on through the 29th of August.

There are also the musical concerts in the charming Renoir-like rotund of the Parc de Bastion, which are completely free unless you reserve a table at the restaurant, where you will only be paying for your meal. Those offerings will also be ending on Sunday the 29th, with the outstanding Gauthier Capucon coming straight from Tannay the night before to play his wondrous cello in the Bastion, come dusk, along with the director of the event, Fabrizio von Arx. Check out their program at www.bastions.ch

If you missed any of those events, here is advance notice for reserving your places at a recent addition to our musical enchantment in nearby Prangins, called PRANGINS BAROQUE.

From September 6 to 12, in the Temple and courtyard of the Chateau de Prangins, there will be ateliers and concerts of vocal, dance, theatre and musical instruments of the French baroque period.

Amazingly, it will all be free except you must reserve in advance at PranginsBaroque.ch.

All this is due to the directorship of Marijana Mijanovic and the generosity of Commune de Prangins, Château de Prangins, La Mobilière Fondation Leenaardes.

As for THEATRE – do not miss two great playwrights at the Parc Trembley in Petit Saconnex :

TRAHISONS by Harold Pinter from 19 August to 5 September.

HUIS CLOS by Jean-Paul Sartre from 9 -25 September.

All info at www.scenevagabonde.ch.

We are incredibly fortunate here in the Suisse Romande, I tell you!

