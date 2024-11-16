Ukrainian vocal group to perform fundraising event in Lausanne, Geneva, Vevey and Montreux

The Ukraine Centre is organising a series of concerts by ManSound, a successful and well-known Ukrainian vocal group. The performance is a fund raiser for the Centre and the concerts will be held in early December in Lausanne, Geneva, Vevey and Montreux.

ManSound (Ukrainian “МенСаунд”) is a vocal sextet, founded in 1994 in Kyiv, Ukraine. The group has taken part to more than 50 jazz festivals and performed three times at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in the United States.

The All American Entertainment Awards nominated ManSound as best vocal group in 2001. In 2002 ManSound won the First Prize at the international competition for a cappella groups Vokal Total. In 2004 the Contemporary A Cappella Society (CASA) awarded the famous jazz standard arranged by Vladimir Mikhnovetsky Best Vocal Performance in the world in the style of jazz.

Tickets to the concerts can be purchased at ticketcorner by clicking here. Their music can be found on Spotify under the name ManSound.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Reddit

