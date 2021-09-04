THEATER ! in Geneva and Vevey

By Neptune

ET J’AI CRIÉ ALINE (based on C.F. Ramuz and created by Thierry Romanens)

Last night I saw an exceptional piece of theater at Geneva’s L’Orangerie in the Parc La Grange.

If you’re looking for music, there is a hypnotic trio of a pianist, drummer and bassist that accompanies and sort of plays the parts of the main characters, Julien and Aline. You will know what I mean by “sort of” when you see this innovative play…

If you want a budding love story, Thierry Romanens, its creator, director and main narrator of this tale based on Ramuz’ book will enchant your heart and mind with all the sweet phases of a courtship.

If you want song, there is Romanens’ gentle inroads into melodic poetry along with a Greek chorus made up of a female chorale.

And if you have an urge for tragedy, it’s also here, mingled with some bits of humor that Romanens can mix so lightly into the terrible unfairness of class differences in the early 1900s.

For the quintessential Suisse Romande writer Ramuz’ story of the misfortunes of a young, innocent damsel could be compared to Thomas Hardy’s class-conscious “Tess of the d’Urbervilles”, based in late 19th century England. Great minds do think alike, especially when they are almost contemporaries.

So there it is, a tender, tragic love story put together with so much passion and emotion that it will have you floating out into the night air of the charming L’Orangerie and its welcoming cafe in-between pots of plants and flowers, where you can eat or drink before or after the performance.

Where and when:

Geneva: L’ORANGERIE from 1-12 September 2021

Vevey: Theatre Le Reflet from 28-30 September 2021

This is a moment and experience that you should not miss, if you care for quality theater.

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.