Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / THEATER ! in Geneva and Vevey

THEATER ! in Geneva and Vevey

By Leave a Comment

By Neptune

ET J’AI CRIÉ ALINE (based on C.F. Ramuz and created by Thierry Romanens)

Last night I saw an exceptional piece of theater at Geneva’s L’Orangerie in the Parc La Grange.

If you’re looking for music, there is a hypnotic trio of a pianist, drummer and bassist that accompanies and sort of plays the parts of the main characters, Julien and Aline. You will know what I mean by “sort of” when you see this innovative play…

If you want a budding love story, Thierry Romanens, its creator, director and main narrator of this tale based on Ramuz’ book will enchant your heart and mind with all the sweet phases of a courtship.

If you want song, there is Romanens’ gentle inroads into melodic poetry along with a Greek chorus made up of a female chorale.
And if you have an urge for tragedy, it’s also here, mingled with some bits of humor that Romanens can mix so lightly into the terrible unfairness of class differences in the early 1900s.

For the quintessential Suisse Romande writer Ramuz’ story of the misfortunes of a young, innocent damsel could be compared to Thomas Hardy’s class-conscious “Tess of the d’Urbervilles”, based in late 19th century England. Great minds do think alike, especially when they are almost contemporaries.

So there it is, a tender, tragic love story put together with so much passion and emotion that it will have you floating out into the night air of the charming L’Orangerie and its welcoming cafe in-between pots of plants and flowers, where you can eat or drink before or after the performance.

Where and when:

Geneva: L’ORANGERIE from 1-12 September 2021
Vevey: Theatre Le Reflet from 28-30 September 2021

This is a moment and experience that you should not miss, if you care for quality theater.

By Neptune

Neptune Ravar Ingwersen reviews film extensively for publications in Switzerland. She views 4 to 8 films a week and her aim is to sort the wheat from the chaff for readers.

Neptune
Neptune

Click here for past reviews.

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp