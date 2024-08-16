Le News

Historic boat struck by lightning on Lake Geneva

On Tuesday night, the historic paddle steamer Vevey was struck by lightning during a storm, reported RTS.

Lake Geneva © Philip Bird | Dreamstime.com

The Belle Epoque boat was struck at night while moored in Bouveret at the far end of Lake Geneva. There were no people on board the boat so no one was hurt. The rear mast was broken and will need to be repaired.

Unfortunately, the boat was damaged in the middle of the tourist season. Tourists will now be transported on the Lausanne, a modern vessel, until the Vevey is repaired.

Lightning strikes are rare. The boat company CGN last suffered a lightning strike in 2000 when a boat was struck off the coast of Yvoire on the French side of the lake.

The Vevey is one of CGN’s eight paddle boats. The 66 metre long boat was commissioned in 1907, has a 560 person capacity and is powered by two 270 kW diesel-electric motors.

More on this:
RTS article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

