Music in Geneva: Variations Musicales de Tannay

By Neptune

It’s August and so the intimate concerts of world famous artists will be once again taking place in the chateau of the charming town of Tannay, just outside Geneva from 16th to 29th of August.

Make sure you book early, as the tickets go fast for such luminous artists as the French pianist David Fray, the cellist Gautier Capucon and the Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili.

Tickets for the rich and varied concerts can be selected on their site www.musicales-tannay.ch

Due to Covid restrictions from the U.S., Helene Grimaud will be replaced by Polish/Canadian Jan Lisiecki in the debut concert on August 16.

