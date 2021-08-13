Le News

Covid: no more free tests in Switzerland from October

On 11 August 2021, Switzerland’s Federal Council said it expects to end free Covid-19 tests for those without symptoms from 1 October 2021, a decision that it will confirm on 25 August 2021, reported RTS.

© Michael Bihlmayer | Dreamstime.com

However, there will be exceptions. Those who cannot be vaccinated, such as some immunodeficient people and those under 12 will still be able to access free tests.

The move will affect free self tests that can be collected once a month from pharmacies and free rapid antigen tests done by pharmacies and medical centres.

Earlier, the government had discussed removing free testing because it is being used by some as an alternative to vaccination to gain access to certain places such as night clubs. Currently, free antigen tests done by third parties can be used to get a temporary Covid certificate, which can be used as an alternative to the Covid certificates granted to those after full vaccination or after providing proof of infection and recovery.

However, pooled PCR saliva tests with negative results will continue to qualify people for Covid certificates, said the government.

A final decision on who pays for testing will be taken by the government on 25 August 2021 when the effects of the population returning from holidays is clearer.

