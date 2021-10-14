100 franc fines for entering Switzerland without right forms

Since new requirements were introduced, a number of people have been fined after entering Switzerland without the correct Covid related documents or tests, reports Le Matin.

© Andreaciox | Dreamstime.com

Since 20 September 2021, nearly everyone entering Switzerland has been required to fill out a passenger locator form (PLF) and present proof of either full vaccination, recovery or a recent negative Covid-19 test. Those crossing into Switzerland without these items risk being stopped and fined.

According to the newspaper, around 200 fines of CHF 100 were issued to people for entering Switzerland without the required forms and tests between 21 September and 10 October 2021. Random spot checks are being undertaken at borders.

Swiss regulations require the PLF form be filled out online within 48 hours before entering Switzerland – click here for the form. Once completed a QR code is generated. This code can then be scanned by border staff. Other nations, such as Italy, require similar entry form filling.

Before 20 September 2021, there was no requirement to produce these things to enter Switzerland. The change seems to have caught some by surprise, which is understandable when the new requirements are set against a background of rising rates of vaccination and falling Covid-19 case numbers.

There are some exceptions to the new rules. Tests and entry forms are not required for cross-border workers, people in transit, professional drivers, people living near the border or those under 16.

More information on Switzerland’s entry requirements and procedures can be found here on Switzerland’s government website.

Le Matin article (in French)

