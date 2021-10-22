Number testing for Covid down 30% in a week

Pharmacies in the Swiss canton of Vaud reported a 30% drop in the number of Covid tests after the government stopped covering the cost of them on 10 October 2021, reported RTS.

Until 10 October 2021, most Covid tests in Switzerland were paid for by the government. Anyone could get a free lateral flow test, even without symptoms. Now only those with symptoms qualify for free tests.

According to Christophe Berger, head of Vaud’s pharmacy association, the number of tests was down by an average of 30% compared to the week before. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays remain the busiest days for testing. Most are young people preparing for the weekend.

In cities in German-speaking Switzerland, specialist test providers have been offering cut price tests for as little as CHF 11, the price offered by Corona Testcenter.

In French-speaking Switzerland, increasing numbers of people have been crossing over into France for cheaper Covid tests, according to Tribune de Genève. Tests in France are much cheaper. A rapid lateral flow test in France can cost CHF 27 (25 Euros) compared to around CHF 50 in Switzerland. The savings on PCR tests can be even greater. PCR tests in France typically cost between 30 and 40 Euros. In Switzerland they can cost more than CHF 100.

