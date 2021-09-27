Covid: Swiss government set to extend free tests

Free Covid-19 tests in Switzerland were set to end by 1 October 2021. However, on 24 September 2021, the federal government announced free tests would be extended until the end of November 2021 for the partially vaccinated while they wait for their second shot, and until 10 October 2021 for everyone else, announced the government.

Those waiting for second jabs will have access to free antigenic tests and free grouped PCR saliva tests until the end of November 2021. Everyone else will be able to get free antigenic tests until 10 October 2021

For those fearing Covid-19 vaccines, frequent tests are the only vaccine-free way to maintain a valid Covid certificate, so the end of free tests will be expensive for this group.

At the same time, at a cost of around CHF 47 million a week, offering free tests through autumn and winter could cost the country CHF 1 billion, a large sum.

The federal government will make a definitive decision on free tests on 1 October 2021 after the subject has been discussed at a cantonal level.

Government statement (in French)

