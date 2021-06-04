Covid: new cases down 25% in Switzerland this week

This week, 4,269 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Switzerland, down 25% from the week before (5,670), continuing a steep downward trend in new numbers of recorded infections.

© Julien Viry | Dreamstime.com

The daily number of cases on a 7-day rolling average is less than third of what it was 5 weeks ago. It has fallen from 1,924 to 610.

With around 38% of Switzerland’s population vaccinated with at least one dose by 3 June 2021, vaccinations appear to be having a significant impact on the spread of the virus in Switzerland. Over the previous five weeks the number of doses administered per 100,000 people has risen by 94% from 31 to 60 across the country.

Switzerland’s latest reproduction rate (25 May 2021) remains well below 1.00 at 0.76. The rate was 1.00 or more in only 1 canton (Glarus) – see rates here.

By 3 June 2021, 22.1% of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 18.9% a week earlier. By the same date 37.5% of Switzerland’s population had received at least one dose. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from 52.5 to 59.6 in Switzerland.

The number of Covid-19 deaths this week was 27, down from the 29 recorded last week. By the end of the week, Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll had reached 10,828.

Some cantons have seen key indicators drop steeply. By 31 May 2021,Geneva’s HUG hospital had only 31 active Covid-19 patients. At the peak of the second wave in November 2020 it had around 600.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French)

