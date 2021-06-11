Covid: new cases down 35% in Switzerland this week

This week, 2,759 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Switzerland, down 35% from the week before (4,269), continuing a steep downward trend in new numbers of recorded infections.

The daily number of cases on a 7-day rolling average is now 394.

By 9 June 2021 around 42% of Switzerland’s population had been vaccinated with at least one dose and 26% were fully vaccinated.

Cantons leading the progress on vaccination are Ticino (74 doses per 100), Geneva (75), Basel-City (75) and Schaffhausen (73). Fribourg (56) has made the least progress.

Switzerland’s latest reproduction rate (0.67) reached its lowest point since May 2020. No cantons had rates of 1.00 or above – see rates here.

The number of Covid-19 deaths this week was 27, the same number as recorded last week. By the end of the week, Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll had reached 10,858.

FOPH data (in French)

