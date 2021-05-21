Covid: new cases down 12% in Switzerland this week

This week, 7,843 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Switzerland, down 12% from the week before (8,897), continuing the downward tend of new numbers of recorded infections, which fell 16% over the prior week. The 7-day average is currently 1,120. Over the last 4 weeks, the 7-day rolling average case number has fallen by 894 (2,015 – 1,120), a drop of 44%.

© Patrick Daxenbichler | Dreamstime.com

With around 30% of the population vaccinated and a further percentage of the population not in this group who have been infected and recovered, a slow down in the spread of the virus is not unexpected. The latest reproduction rate (11 May 2021) remains below 1.00 at 0.90 across Switzerland as a whole. In six cantons the rate was below 0.80. However, in eight cantons it was above 1.00 – see rates here.

By 19 May 2021, 16.0% of Switzerland’s population was fully vaccinated, up from 13.8% a week earlier. By the same date 30.4% of Switzerland’s population had received at least one dose. This week, the number of doses administered per 100 people rose from 40.6 to 46.1 in Switzerland. If vaccinations continue at the current pace, Switzerland could exceed 70 doses per 100 within the next five weeks.

This week there were 36 Covid deaths, up from 28 the week before but lower than the 66 the week before that. Switzerland’s total Covid-19 death toll has now reached 10,766.

More on this:

FOPH data (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.