Switzerland lags behind on support for breastfeeding

Swiss mothers breastfeed at among the highest rates in the developed world. Almost all babies—97%—are breastfed immediately after birth, while half are still being exclusively breastfed at around 17.4 weeks. Comparable figures are lower in neighbouring Germany (46%) and Austria (43.5%).

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Yet Switzerland performs much less impressively when judged on the policies and institutions that support breastfeeding. A new study by the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) awarded Switzerland 1.1 points out of a maximum of 3 on the internationally recognised Becoming Breastfeeding Friendly (BBF) Index. Germany, the highest-scoring country in the comparison, received 1.7, underlining the demanding nature of the assessment. Austria scored 1.3, while England matched Switzerland on 1.1.

Developed by Yale University, the BBF framework evaluates the environment that enables mothers to breastfeed rather than breastfeeding rates themselves. It examines 54 benchmarks across eight areas, including political commitment, legislation, financing, professional training, public information and national coordination. The Swiss assessment was based on a literature review, interviews with 20 experts and repeated meetings of a multidisciplinary panel.

Switzerland’s strongest area was legislation, which scored 1.6 out of 3. National coordination received 1.4, advocacy 1.3, and both professional education and research 1.2. Financing scored just 1.0, while political commitment and public promotion were the weakest areas, each receiving only 0.7.

Germany’s higher overall score reflects a stronger institutional framework. It scored 2.0 for political commitment, compared with Switzerland’s 0.7; 2.6 for legislation, against 1.6; and 2.3 for financing, compared with 1.0. Germany has a federally backed breastfeeding committee, a national action plan and dedicated public funding for breastfeeding promotion.

The report argues that Switzerland’s fragmented political system has hindered the development of a coherent national strategy. Responsibility is divided among the Confederation, cantons and numerous private organisations. Although many initiatives exist, they lack unified leadership, stable long-term financing and measurable national objectives.

Returning to work remains another obstacle. Swiss mothers commonly cite employment, exhaustion and concerns about milk supply among the reasons for ending exclusive breastfeeding earlier than planned. Although the law entitles women to breastfeeding breaks, the report argues that workplace support is inconsistent and many employers do not provide suitable facilities.

The institutional trend is also moving in the wrong direction. The number of Baby-Friendly Hospitals in Switzerland has fallen in recent years, despite evidence that they improve breastfeeding success.

The researchers propose 12 recommendations, beginning with a national breastfeeding strategy supported by a funded action plan. They also call for stronger political leadership, clearer responsibilities, improved monitoring, more consistent workplace support and tighter enforcement of restrictions on the marketing of breast-milk substitutes. Implementing the full programme, they estimate, could take five to seven years.

More on this:

ZHAW report (in German)

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