Support for neutrality declines in Switzerland

The Security 2022 survey run in June by the Military Academy and the Center for Security Studies (CSS), two bodies associated with EPF Zurich, shows how the Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected Swiss views on neutrality.

Overall, the population has become more pessimistic compared to January. 76% of those surveyed were pessimistic about the global geopolitical situation, a rise of 8 percentage points compared to January 2022. Regarding the impact on Switzerland specifically, 22% were pessimistic compared to 13% in January. In addition, around one in three reported being more anxious because of the conflict.

And while neutrality was still supported by a large majority (89%), support was 8 percentage points lower than in January, representing the first drop in support for 20 years. In addition, only 58% of those surveyed remain convinced that neutrality protects Switzerland from international conflict, down 11 percentage points from the 69% recorded in January 2022.

Switzerland’s involvement in international affairs is seen increasingly as an obstacle for neutrality. 39% now view neutrality as something difficult to implement, up from 29% in January 2022.

Support for Swiss membership of NATO also rose by 1 percentage point to 27% in the latest survey, well above the 10 year average of 20%. When asked whether NATO membership would improve Switzerland’s security, 35% agreed, 12 points higher than in January 2022.

