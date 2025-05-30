Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Council of States Commission rejects Swiss neutrality initiative

Council of States Commission rejects Swiss neutrality initiative

By Leave a Comment

An initiative, dubbed the Neutrality Initiative, aimed at adding the principle of permanent armed neutrality to Switzerland’s constitution faced a further set back this week. The wording also includes a far-reaching ban on sanctions, one of the triggers for the initiative – Switzerland has followed the EU in sanctioning Russia.

Source: Facebook

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Council of States soundly rejected the neutrality initiative, reported SRF. The decision to reject the popular initiative was passed by nine votes to three with one abstention.

A motion for a direct counter-proposal, an alternative which would be included on the voting ballot, was also rejected by a narrow margin of seven to six.

By rejecting the neutrality initiative, the Committee has followed the Federal Council’s recommendation to Parliament. The Council of States’ Security Policy Committee also resoundingly rejected the popular initiative in mid-February.

The initiative “Preservation of Swiss Neutrality (Neutrality Initiative)”, submitted by Pro Switzerland and Swiss People’s Party (UDC/SVP) representatives, calls for permanent, armed neutrality and a far-reaching ban on sanctions to be written into the constitution.

More on this:
SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp