Switzerland to ban bottle sparklers in public indoor venues

From April 1st, 2026 lighting pyrotechnic devices will be banned in indoor venues open to the public across Switzerland. The decision was announced on Friday by a body representing the 26 cantonal directors responsible for public works. The decision follows the tragedy involving these devices in Crans Montana at the beginning of the year that killed and seriously injured many.

Photo by Denys Gromov on Pexels.com

In January the steering committee of the Intercantonal Authority for Technical Barriers to Trade (AIET) had already said it would request such a ban. That request has now been accepted, and the authority has decided to prohibit the devices.

In a statement the authority said more than 11,000 responses had been submitted during the consultation on a planned full revision of Switzerland’s fire-safety regulations. Reviewing those responses will take time, it added.

The authority also wants the consultation to take account of the findings from ongoing investigations into the deadly fire in Crans-Montana in the canton of Valais. From this, broader revised fire-protection rules are expected to enter into force in autumn 2027.

More on this:

AIET press release (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.