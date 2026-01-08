Swiss canton bans pyrotechnics in public venues

On January 8th 2026 the canton of Vaud announced a ban on pyrotechnic devices inside public venues. The decision follows the fatal New Year’s Eve fire in Crans-Montana and is part of a broader effort to tighten fire safety standards.

Deeply affected by the tragedy, the cantonal government has ordered urgent measures to review and reinforce safety across the canton’s roughly 4,000 restaurants and entertainment venues. The aim, officials say, is to reassure the public and address the many questions and concerns raised since January 1st. Vaud is the first Swiss canton specifically ban such devices inside.

Stepped-up inspections

The government reiterated that venue operators and owners bear primary responsibility for fire-prevention and safety measures. Day-to-day oversight of restaurants and entertainment venues rests chiefly with municipalities.

Beyond enhanced municipal supervision, the canton will carry out additional inspections of higher-risk venues. These checks will be coordinated by the cantonal police and the cantonal insurance body (ECA). Municipalities will also be asked to increase unannounced inspections to ensure fire-safety rules are respected.

The number of people treated in Switzerland after the blaze at the Constellation bar is edging down, though 28 victims remain hospitalised in Valais and in university hospitals in Geneva, Lausanne and Zurich.

The New Year’s Eve fire killed 40 people—22 Swiss nationals and 18 foreigners—aged between 14 and 39; half were minors. A further 116 people were injured. Eighty-three victims remain in hospital.

Vaud ministers will attend the national tribute in Martigny on January 9th.

