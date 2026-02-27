Swiss government offers solidarity payments after Crans-Montana fire

Switzerland’s federal government will pay CHF 50,000 to each seriously injured victim and to the families of those who died in the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. The payment, described as a gesture of solidarity, is intended to provide swift and unbureaucratic support in the aftermath of the tragedy.

Crans Montana © Heying Hua | Dreamstime.com

At a press conference, Guy Parmelin, the federal president, said the suffering endured by victims and their families was unimaginable. For them, he said, the world had stood still on New Year’s Eve. Beat Jans, the justice minister, called the incident a tragedy of extraordinary proportions and stressed that Switzerland stands together in moments of national shock.

The Federal Council framed the CHF 50,000 payment as an expression of sympathy rather than compensation. It cited previous exceptional events—such as the Luxor attack in 1997 and the 2004 tsunami in South-East Asia—when existing support mechanisms proved insufficient and additional federal assistance was deemed necessary.

The payments will go to the same beneficiaries eligible for emergency aid from the canton of Valais: the families of the deceased and those hospitalised. The federal government also plans to convene a round table aimed at facilitating out-of-court solutions and will support the affected cantons within the framework of victim assistance.

To accelerate disbursement, the cabinet has adopted an urgent federal law and submitted supplementary funding to parliament. Lawmakers are expected to approve the measure during the spring session in March, allowing the funds to be released promptly.

