Swiss government proposes financial support for victims of Crans-Montana disaster

Switzerland’s Federal Council has pledged swift support for the victims of the tragedy in Crans-Montana and their families, announcing plans for a federal solidarity payment and the creation of a government-led round table, reported SRF.

The cabinet has instructed the Federal Department of Justice and Police to draft the necessary legislation by the end of the month. It will ask parliament to treat the bill as urgent and to take it up during the March session.

The proposed federal contribution—whose amount has yet to be specified—would supplement cantonal assistance and insurance payouts. According to the government, existing mechanisms can prove inadequate in exceptional events involving many victims. The assets and liability insurance of those responsible are often insufficient, legal proceedings can drag on, and victims without Swiss insurance risk unequal treatment.

A forum for settlement

The Federal Council also intends to convene a round table bringing together victims, relatives, insurers, potentially liable parties and the relevant authorities. The aim is to facilitate dialogue and, where possible, encourage negotiated settlements. Such agreements could avert protracted court battles.

Local authorities have already moved to provide support. In early February the municipal council of Crans-Montana earmarked CHF 1m for victims and their families. The funds will be channelled into a foundation that the canton of Valais plans to endow with CHF 10m.

The federal initiative signals recognition that large-scale disasters can strain conventional compensation frameworks—and that extraordinary solidarity may be required.

