Crans-Montana fire: criminal case opened against bar managers

Prosecutors in the Swiss canton of Valais have opened a criminal investigation into the managers of a bar in Crans-Montana where a fire killed 40 people and injured 119 others.

The two suspects, a French couple, are being investigated on suspicion of manslaughter by negligence, bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence, the prosecutor’s office said.

The blaze broke out in the early hours of January 1st at Le Constellation, a popular bar in the Alpine resort. Most of the injured were said to be in a serious condition.

Following initial inquiries led by the cantonal public prosecutor, a formal investigation was opened on the evening of January 2nd.

Beatrice Pilloud, the lead prosecutor, said investigators were examining whether the venue’s acoustic foam may have been the cause, and whether it complied with safety regulations.

According to a spokesman for the Valais police, the bar’s managers have not been placed under a travel ban and remain free to leave the country.

The maximum sentence for the offences under investigation is three years. However, a combination of offences could raise the maximum custodial sentence to four and a half years.

The authorities said the presumption of innocence applies until any final conviction is issued.

