Swiss left mobilises city voters to get night trains back on track

Left-wing parties in Switzerland’s largest cities are trying to revive international night trains—by leaning on the federal government and, if need be, filling the gap themselves.

© Uatp1 | Dreamstime.com

This week, socialist and Green politicians are tabling motions in Geneva and Lausanne, as part of a coordinated push with Zurich, Basel and Bern, reported RTS. The aim is to press local governments to support cross-border rail services—and to urge the Confederation to resume funding it has withdrawn.

Proponents argue that cities should explore interim financing for night trains and for daytime international routes departing from Switzerland, while reminding Bern of its obligations under the CO₂ law. The trigger was a decision in December 2025 by federal parliament to scrap a CHF 10m subsidy for a night train linking Basel to Malmö, forcing the project’s cancellation just months before its planned launch.

City politicians concede that municipalities cannot bankroll such routes indefinitely. Their hope is to bridge the gap until the federal government takes picks up the tab again. To critics on the right, this is wishful thinking. With federal finances under strain, they argue, subsidising leisure travel does not rank alongside education, health or security.

Supporters counter that parliament is reneging on climate commitments that explicitly envisaged support for night trains. They also frame international rail as an economic asset: it serves Swiss residents and draws foreign visitors. Once, they note, Lausanne had direct night trains to Rome and Barcelona.

Even if city councils are sympathetic, finding alternative funding will take time. And money is not the only obstacle. Night trains struggle with demand: they are hard to fill, especially on long routes where flying is quicker and often cheaper. Many night train services are ill-suited to business travellers. A start-up, Nox Mobility, hopes to change that by offering trains with single-berth compartments. But whether comfort can compensate for cost and convenience remains an open question.

