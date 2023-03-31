New low cost passes for under 25s on Swiss trains

On 28 March 2023, SwissPass launched three new train passes for those under 25.

The first is the “AG Night Pass”. This costs CHF 99 a year and allows the holder to make unlimited journeys on the Swiss Rail network after 7 pm. It is also valid on trains before 7 am at the weekends.

The second is the CHF 20 “Friends Day Pass”, a pass that allows 4 friends to travel anywhere on the network for CHF 20 each. There is no requirement to have a half price pass to qualify for this.

Finally, there is a third offer the “Tandem Pass”, which allows any young person (under 25) with an AG pass to bring one young friend along for a journey anywhere on the network for CHF 20.

All of these passes are only available to those have not reached their 25th birthday.

The aim of the new passes is to introduce greater numbers of young people to train travel in the hope the habit sticks.

