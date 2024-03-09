Le News

Swiss public transport revenues up 7% in 2023

In 2023, Switzerland’s public transport system generated 7.2% more revenue than it did the previous year, reported Alliance Swiss, the umbrella organisation that connects ticketing across the whole network.

Higher ticket sales were a big contributor to the rise in revenue which reached CHF 6.4 billion across the sector. During the year, 248 million tickets and travel passes were sold, 71% of which were tickets for single trips.

New products launched last year were more popular than expected. The night pass was a particular hit with around 80,000 people purchasing one. The pass, which is available to anyone under 25, costs CHF 99 and allows free travel after 7pm.

However, a large sum of government funding is still required to keep the wheels of Switzerland’s public transport turning. In a typical year, Swiss Rail, the centre piece of Switzerlands public transport system receives around CHF 3 billion of funding from the federal government. Total subsidies for the public transport sector in 2022 were CHF 6.7 billion, which come out at around CHF 750 per resident.

