Swiss public transport revenues up 7% in 2023

In 2023, Switzerland’s public transport system generated 7.2% more revenue than it did the previous year, reported Alliance Swiss, the umbrella organisation that connects ticketing across the whole network.

Photo by Aleks Marinkovic on Pexels.com

Higher ticket sales were a big contributor to the rise in revenue which reached CHF 6.4 billion across the sector. During the year, 248 million tickets and travel passes were sold, 71% of which were tickets for single trips.

New products launched last year were more popular than expected. The night pass was a particular hit with around 80,000 people purchasing one. The pass, which is available to anyone under 25, costs CHF 99 and allows free travel after 7pm.

However, a large sum of government funding is still required to keep the wheels of Switzerland’s public transport turning. In a typical year, Swiss Rail, the centre piece of Switzerlands public transport system receives around CHF 3 billion of funding from the federal government. Total subsidies for the public transport sector in 2022 were CHF 6.7 billion, which come out at around CHF 750 per resident.

Alliance Swiss article (in French)

