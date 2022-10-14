Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / New Swiss train pass coming in 2023

New Swiss train pass coming in 2023

By Leave a Comment

After being hit hard by the pandemic, Swiss Rail is looking for ways to encourage greater use of its network. This week it announced a new kind of pass that should be available towards the end of 2023, reported 20 Minutes.

© SwissPass Alliance

The “Public transport credit” pass or “Credit TP” pass will allow travellers to buy travel credit at a discount. The SwissPass Alliance, a public transport ticketing platform, has been trialing the idea since November 2021. It has been offering two different passes. One offers CHF 3,000 of credit for CHF 2,000 and the other offers CHF 1,000 of credit for CHF 800. The pass can be used in combination with a half price card.

Any unspent value at the end of a year is refunded. The refund amount is the difference between the amount of credit consumed and the amount paid for the pass.

SwissPass Alliance says there is no pass filling the gap between an annual pass (CHF 3,860 2nd class) and a half-price pass (CHF 185) and hopes the Credit TP will fill this gap. The pass should be available towards the end of 2023 when train timetables are updated.

More on this:
20 Minutes article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp