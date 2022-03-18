Le News

| Swiss News

You are here: Home / Editor's Choice / Swiss government open to offering free annual train passes to Ukrainian refugees

Swiss government open to offering free annual train passes to Ukrainian refugees

By Leave a Comment

On Monday, the Federal Council responded favourably to the idea of offering GA travel passes to Ukrainian refugees, reported the newspaper Le Matin.

© Nui7711 | Dreamstime.com

The GA pass is an annual ticket that offers unlimited travel on trains, boats, buses and trams. A second class GA pass normally costs CHF 3,860 for an adult and CHF 1,645 for a child.

The idea put to the Federal Council is to offer a GA “solidarity” pass to Ukrainian refugees for public transport in Switzerland. The suggestion was put forward by parliamentarian Florence Brenzikofen (Greens) from Basel who thinks refugees need some way to make trips related to administration and language courses among other things.

The organisation Swiss Pass, which manages public transport passes, had already opened the way for Ukrainians fleeing the war to travel for free on Swiss public transport from 1 March 2022.

However, there is confusion around the implementation of this system. One Ukrainian refugee reported that Swiss Rail staff would not allow them to travel for free. There have also been reports of people trying to buy tickets with Ukrainian currency at Swiss train stations. In response to these reports Swiss Rail confirmed that Ukrainian passport holders can take public transport for free to cross the country to or to reach their destination, but that free travel did not extend to tourism.

More on this:
Le Matin article (in French) – Take a 5 minute French test now

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

code

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

N
A guide to what's happening in the Lake Geneva region and beyond

Le News

About us
Contact details
Send us an email
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Terms for Advertising

Advertise with us

Advertise with us Contact us for a personalised offer

Sign up to our weekly email highlights

By subscribing you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy.

Previous Newsletters

Follow us

Stay up to date

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy.

Share
WhatsApp