Staff abuse continues to rise on Swiss trains

Ticket inspectors in Switzerland are increasingly contending with more than fare dodgers, reported SRF. According to the Sonntagszeitung, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office convicted 20 passengers in the month to 10 July 2025 for threats, violence, insults and even exhibitionism. On the Swiss Federal Rail network, which carries around 1.39 million passengers daily, there are roughly ten incidents of staff abuse a day, or 3,600 a year.

© David Taljat | Dreamstime.com

The cases are becoming more severe. In one, recounted in a penal order issued by prosecutors, a fare evader lashed out at a ticket inspector in January. After a heated exchange, the man tore a ticket from her hand, called her as a stupid cow, and dragged her off a train before colleagues intervened. He was fined CHF 240 and handed a suspended fine of CHF 1,200 for violence and threats against an official.

Railway staff say tensions have worsened since the pandemic. People have become nastier and the interactions more aggressive, said René Zürcher of the transport workers’ union, who notes that customers now have less inhibition towards being aggressive with staff, especially when drunk in the evenings. The pandemic seems to have made some feel more comfortable directing abuse at people in positions of authority.

In response, Swiss Rail is bolstering safeguards. Since autumn last year, long-distance trains operating after 10 pm have two conductors instead of one, supported by security staff when needed. Railway police now wear body cameras to deter aggressive behaviour. A joint campaign with unions and social partners is using posters and messages on screens to urge passengers to respect staff.

More on this:

SRF article (in German)

For more stories like this on Switzerland follow us on Facebook and Twitter.